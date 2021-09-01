Gluwa Integrates ITX for 15% Cheaper Transactions By CoinQuora

Gluwa Integrates ITX for 15% Cheaper Transactions



Gluwa and ITX will integrate to optimize gas management.

The collab will result in them reducing ETH transaction costs by 10-15%.

ITX will aid Gluwa in decentralizing financial infrastructure aiming to ensure easier access to global investment opportunities

Blockchain-powered Gluwa, a platform for borderless financial transactions, is now integrating with Infura Transactions (ITX). The high throughput transaction relayer service optimizing the transaction settlement layer will help Gluwa with retry and relay services as well as optimize gas management.

Settlement optimization within the collab will be achieved by minimizing stalled or dropped transactions instances. This, alongside reduced gas costs through an incremental bidding process, will potentially reduce ETH transaction costs by 10-15%. The integration also hopes to achieve minimal dropped transactions and retry instances with higher gas fees after a transaction remains pending in a prolonged interval.

ITX works by verifying the existence of sufficient gas tan…

Continue reading on CoinQuora