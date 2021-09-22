Gluwa and Aella Record Over a Million Blockchain Transactions Across Africa By CoinQuora

Gluwa and Aella Record Over a Million Blockchain Transactions Across Africa



The integration of Gluwa and Aella is already showing good results.

Reports say that the overall transactions of the two now reach 1 million.

These transactions were accumulated only in three months.

The recent collaboration of the Gluwa wallet and Aella’s consumer credit app is already showing good results. According to reports, since the integration last June, it has already seen over a million transactions brought onto the blockchain.

Gluwa’s Founder and CEO, Tae Oh, said that,

To have reached this milestone so quickly is enormously gratifying for both the Gluwa team and, I’m sure, our counterparts at Aella. 1,000,000 transactions in less than three months [are] tremendously encouraging and it highlights the broad benefits of an API integration that allows all transactions conducted through the Aella app. The figures also highlight the growing prevalence of stablecoin usage in Africa.

