Globetrotting Binance looks to Ireland for ‘centralized’ headquarters By Cointelegraph

Globetrotting Binance looks to Ireland for 'centralized' headquarters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

Under pressure from regulators around the world, major exchange Binance is looking to establish a headquarters in Ireland. Until now it has operated globally for years under what its chief executive, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has described as a “decentralized” structure.

An Oct. 6 report from Irish media outlet Independant noted that Binance had established three subsidiaries in the country on Sept. 27 — Binance (APAC) Holdings, Binance (Services) Holdings, and Binance Technologies — with CZ listed as the director for each.

