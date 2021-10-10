Globe-trotting Binance looks to Ireland for ‘centralized’ headquarters By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Under pressure from regulators around the world, major exchange Binance is looking to establish headquarters in Ireland. Until now, it has operated globally for years under what its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has described as a “decentralized” structure.

A Wednesday report from Irish media outlet Independent noted that Binance had established three subsidiaries in the country on Sept. 27 — Binance (APAC) Holdings, Binance (Services) Holdings and Binance Technologies — with Zhao listed as the director for each.

