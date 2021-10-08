Home Business global tax deal could mean us paying more tax By Reuters

global tax deal could mean us paying more tax By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in this illustration picture taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) – An international deal setting a global minimum corporate tax level could mean Facebook (NASDAQ:) will pay more tax, the world’s largest digital social network said on Friday.

“Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules, and we recognise this could mean paying more tax, and in different places,” Nick Clegg, Facebook Vice President for Global Affairs, said in a statement.

“The tax system needs to command public confidence, while giving certainty and stability to businesses. We are pleased to see an emerging international consensus.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©