Global non-life premiums to rise 10% above pre-pandemic levels this year

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A police officer and a member of the Bundeswehr forces look at partially submerged cars on a flooded road following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) – Reinsurer Swiss Re (OTC:) said it expected non-life insurance premiums to rise 10% above pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021 and increase further the following year, driven in part by a growing need for protection against the impact of climate change.

The company’s research arm said it expected non-life insurance would hit $6.9 trillion worldwide this year, and pass the $7 trillion barrier in 2022 for the first time. Natural catastrophes like wildfires and floods combined with increased urbanisation were creating greater risks, it said.

“There is a clear recognition that claims’ frequency and severity is rising as demonstrated by recent natural catastrophes or cyber incidents,” said Moses Ojeisekhoba, Swiss Re’s reinsurance CEO.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR