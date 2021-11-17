Global need for copper, nickel will multiply over next 30 years -BHP

Article content

The global markets will need four times the nickel and double the copper in the next 30 years to facilitate a decarbonised world, a BHP Group executive said on Wednesday.

“Some of the modeling that we have done showed that in, let’s say a decarbonised world … the world will need almost double the copper in the next 30 years than in the past 30,” said Vandita Pant, BHP’s Chief Commercial Officer, at the FT Commodities Asia Summit.

“And for a commodity like nickel, that quadruples. So four times nickel needed for the next 30 years than the past 30 years and all to be done as sustainably as possible,” Pant added.