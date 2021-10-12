Global Inflation Worries Have Spread to Deflation-Prone Japan

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The global investor fear of a period of sustained inflation has even reached the shores of deflation-prone Japan.

The country’s 10-year breakeven rate — a bond-market derived gauge of inflation expectations over the next decade — climbed to its highest since 2018 this week. A slump in the yen and surge in commodity prices have fueled the gain and analysts don’t expect it to reverse anytime soon.

“How far it may rise depends on currency and commodity prices but it looks to remain elevated and a sharp drop is unlikely,” said Shinji Ebihara, a strategist at Barclays Plc in Tokyo. As an energy importer, the advances in natural gas and oil prices feed directly into Japan’s consumer prices, he said.