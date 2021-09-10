Global Giants Get Boost as China Expands Access to Clean Energy

Article content
(Bloomberg) — China is opening up its market for trading green energy, making it easier for multinationals from BMW AG to Airbus SE to buy wind and solar power and reach aggressive emissions goals.
The country is significantly expanding green power trading centers that facilitate contracts between renewable energy companies and electricity users or distributors, the National Development and Reform Commission said Tuesday, as part of moves to deepen reform of its power system across more provinces.
The changes in electricity trading will allow some power users “to take more social responsibilities” to trade directly with wind and solar power projects, with the profit used to support more green power development and production, the NDRC said.
China leads the world in renewable energy, but its electricity grid still runs mostly on coal.
While the latest move will help China advance its path toward decarbonization, it is also important for multinationals that have pushed for the world’s largest emitters to step up their climate pledges. Global corporate giants with branches or suppliers in China have demanded more access to green electricity and more transparency in what is one of their biggest markets and manufacturing bases.
China has made aggressive efforts to meet President Xi Jinping’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2060, but the availability of renewable power has been slow to spread throughout the country. That’s particularly true in the more industrialized regions that lack the open spaces in western China for the deployment of massive wind and solar farms.
Green power procurement has picked up in recent years in a few wealthy coastal provinces including Guangdong and Zhejiang, with German chemical giant BASF SE signing its first green power deal in China in June. However, many companies — including BMW, Michelin, Airbus and Siemens AG — haven’t had a similar opportunity for cleaner power as their host cities or provinces have lacked a trading mechanism.
“Our companies find it very hard dealing with the government in getting some opening from the electricity market from local companies for purchasing green electricity, or having facilitation complying with carbon neutrality,” said Guido D. Giacconi, vice president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.
For those able to pen deals, one major drawback has been that the grid system is centralized and not transparent enough. The electricity can be a mix of sources, with no guarantee of how much is clean. The power trading markets seek to improve the situation.
Giacconi said land discounts and subsidies are no longer the biggest investment attraction in China. “Guaranteeing the full transparency and supply of renewable energy is becoming a key lever for convincing multinationals to make investments,” he said.
The impact will help both American and European multinationals, but Europe-based companies will likely be more eager customers as many are subject to obligations for being in the EU carbon market and have made more solid commitments to shareholders than their U.S. counterparts.
“This new green power trading rule will mainly serve companies that can afford power price premiums,” said Jonathan Luan, an analyst from BloombergNEF based in Beijing. “Most of them will be companies with sustainability goals.”
