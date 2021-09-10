Global Giants Get Boost as China Expands Access to Clean Energy

Table of Contents Article content

Article content

Article content

Article content Article content (Bloomberg) — China is opening up its market for trading green energy, making it easier for multinationals from BMW AG to Airbus SE to buy wind and solar power and reach aggressive emissions goals. The country is significantly expanding green power trading centers that facilitate contracts between renewable energy companies and electricity users or distributors, the National Development and Reform Commission said Tuesday, as part of moves to deepen reform of its power system across more provinces.

Article content The changes in electricity trading will allow some power users “to take more social responsibilities” to trade directly with wind and solar power projects, with the profit used to support more green power development and production, the NDRC said. China leads the world in renewable energy, but its electricity grid still runs mostly on coal. While the latest move will help China advance its path toward decarbonization, it is also important for multinationals that have pushed for the world’s largest emitters to step up their climate pledges. Global corporate giants with branches or suppliers in China have demanded more access to green electricity and more transparency in what is one of their biggest markets and manufacturing bases.

Article content China has made aggressive efforts to meet President Xi Jinping’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2060, but the availability of renewable power has been slow to spread throughout the country. That’s particularly true in the more industrialized regions that lack the open spaces in western China for the deployment of massive wind and solar farms. Green power procurement has picked up in recent years in a few wealthy coastal provinces including Guangdong and Zhejiang, with German chemical giant BASF SE signing its first green power deal in China in June. However, many companies — including BMW, Michelin, Airbus and Siemens AG — haven’t had a similar opportunity for cleaner power as their host cities or provinces have lacked a trading mechanism.