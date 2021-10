Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Grave diggers bury a man who, according to his son, died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Senegal records more COVID-19 deaths, at the Christian Saint-Lazare Cemetery in Dakar, Senegal August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra



By Kavya B and Roshan Abraham

(Reuters) – Worldwide deaths related to COVID-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant causes a surge in fatalities, mainly among the unvaccinated.

More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations.

It took almost over a year for the COVID-19 death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi to hit 2.5 million, while the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in 236 days, according to a Reuters analysis. More than half of all global deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.

Globally an average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily over the last week, accounting for five deaths every minute.