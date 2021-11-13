Global Climate Talks Inch Closer to Final Deal: COP26 Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — COP26 talks are now in the final stretch, with negotiators haggling over money, coal, and carbon-trading. Two proposals that have faced resistance — calling for a shift away from fossil fuels and for countries to upgrade their climate targets sooner — survived another night of talks. The main issue now is how rich countries will help poor countries withstand the worst effects of climate change and support their energy transitions. Negotiators are also moving closer to a deal on global emissions trading that could accelerate reductions of greenhouse gases. While environmentalists say some provisions still need to be strengthened against the risks of greenwash, the latest draft offers a compromise on the biggest stumbling blocks.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As talks run well into overtime, some top officials from smaller countries are already leaving. Covid rules on tests, flights, and quarantine are adding extra logistical hurdles right to the end. Key developments: Latest draft on carbon-trading shows signs of progressCOP set to call for phase-out of unabated coal and “inefficient” fossil-fuel subsidiesCountries told to strengthen climate plans next yearEU, Italy are hatching a plan to solve the finance gapActivists warn that carbon-trading deal could lead to greenwashThe endgame: what to look out for if you’re just tuning in Read More: COP Aims to End Coal, But the World Is Still Addicted The Risk of Compromise (9:43 a.m.) The draft compromise proposal on a UN-supervised carbon market is a good start but still needs stronger provisions on the use of credits from a previous program, according to Gilles Dufrasne of Carbon Market Watch. Under the new documents, offsets from projects registered under the Clean Development Mechanism in 2013 or later could be transfered to the new market.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The controversial, technical issue of provisions to avoid double counting also needs more analysis, according to Dufrasne. “It looks like the risk has been reduced but the devil is in the detail and we will need to see how this can be implemented in practice.” New Ad Hoc Finance Group (9:30 a.m.) Climate finance has been one of the thorniest issues at COP26, and newly released drafts are unlikely to resolve mollify poor nations angered by wealthy countries’ failure to fulfill a pledge for $100 billion annually that was supposed to start flowing by 2020. Under draft documents released Saturday, an ad hoc group would work to develop a new climate finance plan for the second half of the decade with the new collective funding goal established in 2024.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But negotiators have dialed back any commitment on what that plan would actually look like — including by omitting proposed language to set the floor at $100 billion annually and mobilize at least $1.3 trillion per year by 2030. Coal and Fossil Fuel Phase-Out (9:05 a.m.) COP26 is set to call for a phase-out of “unabated” coal and “inefficient” fossil-fuel subsidies, according to the latest draft. It will likely be considered a win after the line faced fierce resistance from some countries. If it survives until the end, it will be the first time a final COP text references fossil fuels. Still, the G-20 has been calling for an end for inefficient fossil-fuel subsidies for a decade, and the latest numbers show those countries spent $600 billion subsidizing fossil fuels.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s a major shift if it survives since it’s been so verboten,” said Collin Rees, a senior campaigner at the environmental group Oil Change U.S. Even if the language won’t “deliver much tangible change by itself,” he said, the real value is in signaling the shift away from fossil fuels and setting a precedent to build on. Paying for Climate Damage (9:15 a.m.) Negotiators have moved closer to a plan for compensating climate-vulnerable countries for the damage caused by global warming. A new draft has countries committing for the first time to provide funds to a program that was set up years ago but still doesn’t really work. Under the latest draft text, the so-called Santiago network “will be provided with funds to support” efforts to avert, minimize and address loss and damage associated with climate change.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It still falls short of the demands from climate-vulnerable countries. Gaps Are Closing on Carbon Trading (8:45 a.m.) Envoys moved closer to a deal on launching a global carbon market market, according to a new draft. The document outlines solutions to some of the biggest sticking points, including the accounting rules. Here, negotiators backed provisions endorsed by Brazil, Japan and the U.S., which environmental activists say creates the risk of lax accounting — or greenwashing. Negotiators kept a rule that 5% of revenues from offset trading under the new UN-supervised program would have to be channeled to developing countries to help them adapt to climate change. And to ensure that the market accelerates pollution cuts, 2% of newly issued offsets would have to be canceled.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There’s also a draft compromise on the use of old Kyoto Protocol-era offsets. The unused so-called Certified Emission Reductions would only be authorized for use to meet nations’ first climate plans under the Paris Agreement. To qualify, the offsets would have to come from projects registered no earlier than 2013. New Steps on Carbon Trading (8:10 a.m.) Negotiators are making progress on creating rules for international carbon markets. A new draft proposal published on Saturday moves ahead on the thorny issue of how to use cash generated from bilateral emission trades. Instead of channeling a fixed share of revenues to developing countries, a demand voiced by African nations and other developing countries, now they are “strongly encouraged to commit” to contributing funding for adaptation, particularly through the Adaptation Fund. EU, Italy Seek Band-aid on Finance (9 p.m.) The European Union and Italy are rushing to draft a last-minute climate finance proposal that would help rich countries make good on failed funding promises — and perhaps rescue COP26 negotiations. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.