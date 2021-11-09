Global banking regulators to move ahead with crypto, climate rules By Reuters

Matilda Colman
Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken June 29, 2021.

LONDON (Reuters) – The Basel Committee of banking regulators said on Tuesday it will address climate-related risks and how banks should set aside capital to cover potential losses from cryptoassets.

The Swiss-based committee of banking regulators from the world’s main financial centres said it will launch a public consultation later this month on a set of principles for the “effective management and supervision of climate-related financial risks at internationally active banks”.

The committee said its members also agreed on the need for “conservative” risk-based set of minimum capital requirements standards for cryptoassets.

“Accordingly, the committee will further specify a proposed prudential treatment, with a view to issuing a further consultative document by mid-2022,” the committee said in a statement.

