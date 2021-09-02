Glitch in Amazon cloud service hits Japan brokers, airline By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese firms, from major online brokerages to the top mobile phone carrier and a leading airline, reported system troubles on Thursday over problems with Amazon (NASDAQ:)’s Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Online brokerages, such as SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities, reported delays in price data feeds and other system glitches.

NTT Docomo (OTC:), the mobile phone arm of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTC:), said some of its services were also affected.

The largest airline company, ANA Holdings, said some flights were delayed after a temporary outage hit its ticketing and check-in system, though it was later restored.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company was working to restore its system, but declined to comment on how many customers were affected.