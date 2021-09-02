Glitch in Amazon cloud service hits Japan brokers, airline By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese firms, from major online brokerages to the top mobile phone carrier and a leading airline, reported system troubles on Thursday over problems with Amazon (NASDAQ:)’s Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Online brokerages, such as SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities, reported delays in price data feeds and other system glitches.

NTT Docomo (OTC:), the mobile phone arm of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTC:), said some of its services were also affected.

The largest airline company, ANA Holdings, said some flights were delayed after a temporary outage hit its ticketing and check-in system, though it was later restored.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company was working to restore its system, but declined to comment on how many customers were affected.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR