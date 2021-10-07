Glencore’s Peru mine says won’t proceed with Coroccohuayco project in near-term

Article content

LIMA — Glencore’s Antapaccay copper mine in Peru said on Thursday that it does not plan to execute this year or next its Coroccohuayco project that has caused nearby residents to protest and block the road used to transport its copper.

Residents are protesting the mine’s environmental impacts on the area over several decades of operation, as well as opposing the Coroccohuayco project, which would require an investment of $590 million to extract copper and gold.

Residents in Peru’s Espinar province, where Antappacay is located, have blocked the road since Wednesday. Flavio Huanque, one of the leaders behind the blockade, told Reuters on Wednesday night that the blockade would continue indefinitely.