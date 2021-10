Article content

(Bloomberg) — Glencore-backed U.K. gas supplier CNG Group Ltd will no longer supply gas to its utility clients, a move that threatens to prompt a raft of further failures in the U.K. Market.

CNG chief executive office Paul Stanley said that “the company has been forced into an impossible position” after many of its utility customers ceased trading during the energy crisis.

