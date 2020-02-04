Glen Durrant, nervous, while making an offer to support the season of his dreams at the PDC | Darts news





Glen Durrant appeared as a & # 39; contender & # 39; in 2019, but now he joins the Premier League directly

Glen Durrant was named the new PDC of the year for 2019 last weekend and it's not hard to see why.

The three-time BDO world champion enjoyed a dreamlike debut season after his change, reaching the semifinals of the World Matchplay, Grand Prix and Grand Slam, before losing a quarter-final of the World Championship against Gerwyn Price.

After proving that he belongs to the top level, he obtained the approval to be included in the Premier League.

All year debut indeed.

But now is the time for the difficult second album.

"The second year syndrome … I'm a little afraid of that," he acknowledged, speaking with Sky sports at the launch of the Premier League. "I still think I'm going to wake up.

"There is a great story," he added, reflecting on 2019. "This guy who has gone through the system in the mid-40s and is suddenly winning titles. And in his 50th year, he is a Premier League player.

"I am a hardworking man for 33 years, I retired this year. His dream of being a professional dart player. But he has been a pinch-me 2019. I have worked hard. I don't have much talent, so I practiced. I worked 40 hours a the week, I come and practice four or five hours at night. Come and play in a cold and dark Tuesday night, Wednesday night, Friday night, two buses to get there, "can we pay all 20? Do you want to play darts tonight? "

& # 39; The second year is going to be really hard & # 39;

With 2019 consigned to history and 2020 ahead, Durrant starts playing the right notes once again.

"About a fortnight ago, I went back to practice a lot and I wasn't close to where I wanted to be," he continued.

"Then the question arises. I am a Premier League player, was it a coincidence?"

"But my darts are working again right now. Usually, I reach their peak at the right time. I think what I learned in 2019 is that I'm good on stage. People call me a grinder. If it's a game tight, I think I can win those games now.

"I wish I was fluent. I wish I was like Michael Smith, I know I take the time to throw my darts and everything. But that's what I am. I'm a very tough and stubborn person."

"The second year is going to be really difficult, but if I keep up my hard work and determination, I would love to raise the degree."

Duzza knows he has the game to mix it with the best.

Of course, the extended format of the Premier League has ensured that debutants have had problems in recent years. Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross are among those who failed to meet their first season in Thursday night's tournament.

"I will learn on the fly," Durrant reflected.

"It has never been particularly good for me abroad, in Europe or whatever. That is something I have been trying to work mentally there. So it will be difficult."

"I'm in the Premier League. Anyone would take their hands off (to be there). I'm playing with the elite now. I'm playing in front of 10,000 people. A new audience. Everything is very positive."

Premier League Darts, Night One Michael Smith v Glen Durrant Gary Anderson vs. Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen vs. Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Premier League darts live Live

On Thursday night, he goes to Eight against Smith in Aberdeen for the first match of the 2020 tournament, before facing & # 39; Challenger & # 39; Fallon Sherrock in the second week.

"I would love to have a good start," he said. "Michael is a (tough opponent). Everyone will be tough. It is impossible to have an easy start. If I could open with a victory, because I know that Fallon's game will have more scrutiny than any of the others. The other games together.

"The restlessness, the nerves, the fear, everything is part of being a dart player, certainly in the life of Glen Durrant."

And while the nerves are at stake and the fear of losing endures deep down, that's what he uses as motivation.

"But it's fine. It's all right. Behind the scenes I am working hard. I will do my best."

Premier League coverage begins on Thursday, February 6 in Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action with the newly crowned world champion Peter Wright facing Michael van Gerwen. Gary Anderson & & # 39; Challenger & # 39; John Henderson also take the stage.