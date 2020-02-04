Giving the gift of mobility in a city closed by coronavirus

WUHAN, China – Its days are long, 12 hours touring the city and transporting local residents to buy food, buy medicine and go to the hospital. And the roads it travels are mostly empty since the city was closed, public transport was closed and private vehicles were banned for the most part in an effort to contain the coronavirus.
In his blue and white car, Zhang Lei is the rare sight on the streets of Wuhan.
In normal times, Mr. Zhang, 32, is a taxi driver in this 11 million Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak. But after the local government closed the city abruptly at the end of last month, Zhang became one of thousands of people who volunteered to help alleviate transportation problems.
Mr. Zhang, who wears a dust blue protective suit, mask and goggles while driving, is not allowed to transport residents suspected of having the coronavirus. The ambulances are supposed to take care of that. Most of its passengers are poor and elderly residents who do not have children or whose family is outside Wuhan and cannot return home due to quarantine.
"It's heartbreaking," he says. "There is no one to take care of them."
Free trips are organized by neighborhood committees, which generally serve as intermediaries between residents and local government. In the current crisis, these committees are in charge of allocating community resources and helping to coordinate with hospitals. There are about 1,000 neighborhood committees in Wuhan, or one for every 11,000 people or so.
Like other drivers, Mr. Zhang is not paid. He disembarks gas, although he is confident that the government will eventually issue subsidies to reimburse it.
Many Chinese have praised these volunteer drivers for donating their time and energy to help their fellow residents. But Mr. Zhang, who has a broad face and jovial behavior, makes no effort to hide the motivation behind his altruism.
"Boredom!" He exclaims on a recent afternoon, when asked why he decided to volunteer for the job.
"Second, to serve people," he adds quickly. "Everyone is locked up at home everyday, so I could do something to contribute to society."
The job is demanding, says Mr. Zhang. Normally there are four drivers assigned to each neighborhood, and many residents have said that it is difficult to secure a trip. Some elderly patients have reported walking two hours just to get to the hospital. Mr. Zhang said the number of his trips per day varies.
Driving residents, including the sick, through the city carries its own risks. Most residents these days are choosing to stay indoors as much as possible. A mysterious silence has covered this metropolis, once bustling, spattered only occasionally by the sound of an ambulance siren or a barking dog.
"Of course, we are worried about getting infected," Zhang said. "Our families are very worried about us, they don't want us to leave the house."
Mr. Zhang lives with his parents, wife and two children, ages 3 and 7. The village where he grew up on the outskirts of Wuhan recently sent him a warning urging him not to return, saying he lived too close to the Huanan seafood market, where the virus is believed to have originated.
He said his people were being extremely cautious because they still did not have a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
"Someone like me is the most dangerous for them," he said.
To avoid the virus, Mr. Zhang and other drivers say they take a shower when they go home, and that they disinfect their protective gear and car every day. His employer gives them face masks, although he is not the best type, Zhang is quick to point out.
Channeling the spirit of taxi drivers around the world, Mr. Zhang has no shortage of comments on what the government could do better.
Many volunteer drivers say they only have a protective suit and a few gloves that don't even look good. And that wasn't even the worst.
"At least they could give us something to eat," he complains. "We are always seeing reports about this donation and that donation, but frontline workers have not seen any of that. They are just instant noodles every day."
