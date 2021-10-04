Givenchy Faces Backlash After Necklace That Resembles A Noose Debuts At Paris Fashion Week

While Facebook and Instagram are down, there’s a conversation about Givenchy happening on Twitter about a necklace that resembles a noose.

Apparently, Givenchy ruffled a few feathers with their new designs. While displaying a few fashions at Paris Fashion Week, a necklace closely resembling a noose debuted on the runway.

Paired with an orange sweater dress on the model, the necklace was front and center, as many people said it appeared to be a noose.

According to The Guardian, Givenchy stated, “Givenchy told the Guardian: ‘The house [does] not have an official response on this.’”

A few people expressed what they thought on Twitter. Someone said, “Givenchy sent a model down the runway wearing a necklace fashioned into a noose. WTAF?”

Another person added, ”Honestly in which world having a noose hanging on a girl’s neck is fashion, #Givenchy? Spring/Summer 2022 dragged way back to 1822. Do better, Matthew, both for the brand and the world. Young girls & guys don’t need to see this at any stage, especially #ParisFashionWeek. Tch.”

Bringing up Burberry’s backlash in 2019 for a noose hoodie, a person tweeted, “@givenchy you didn’t learn from all the “mistakes” that happen in years past? Comme des Garçons white models wit the braids? Burberry and their noose? Gucci’s black face mask? #GIVENCHY”

As you may know, Burberry’s creative director Riccardo Tisci stated the noose was “insensitive.”

Also, in 2019, Gucci faced backlash for a sweater that many felt resembled “Blackface.”

Gucci issued a statement and stated, “Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper,” adding, “We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.”

Roomies, how do y’all feel about this?

