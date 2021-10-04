Gisele Bundchen & Kids Cheer Tom Brady For New England Patriots Return – Hollywood Life

As Tom Brady returned to New England for the first time since leaving the Patriots in 2020, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their two kids, excitedly cheered him and his team on from home.

Tom Brady isn’t on the New England Patriots anymore, but he received a warm welcome from the crowd when he returned to Gillette Stadium with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Oct. 3. It was the first time that Tom went up against the Pats since he left the team in 2020, and he led the Bucs to a 19-17 victory on his old turf. Tom’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, excitedly cheered the Bucs on from home with the pair’s two kids, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. The model shared a photo of the trio with big smiles, along with the caption, “We are ready! Let’s go Bucs!! Let’s go papai!!!”

Tom’s return to New England was buzzed about in the days leading up to the Sunday night game. After all, he was the quarterback for the Patriots for 20 seasons before moving onto a new era with the Buccaneers. During his time with New England, Tom won six Super Bowls, and was widely revered amongst fans of the team.

Despite changing things up, the 44-year-old hasn’t slowed down, though. He won his seventh Super Bowl in 2021 during his very first season with the Buccaneers. The team beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 during the game, and of course, Gisele and the kids were on the field to cheer Tom on. The NFL star’s oldest son, Jack, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan, was also in attendance for the latest Super Bowl victory.

During the Oct. 3 game against the Patriots, Tom also surpassed Drew Brees to score the league’s all-time leader in passing yards. He has now thrown for more than 80,000 yards in his NFL career. And, considering he has no plans to retire at the moment, that number will only get higher! “I don’t think anything will match my football career,” he admitted in a September interview. “I think it’s too hard to replicate that level of energy and output and adrenaline. That’s kind of why I want to go until the end, because I want to make sure I don’t look back and go, ‘Man, I could still do it.’ I don’t really know where that’s going to be. I really don’t.”