Gisele Bundchen & Daughter Vivian On Sunset Stroll At Beach – Photo – Hollywood Life

Gisele took her adorable daughter out for a sunset stroll on the beach when she gushed that ‘life is our biggest gift’ & is ‘fragile.’

Gisele Bundchen, 41, posted an adorable photo of her and her 8-year-old daughter, Vivian, walking into the ocean while wearing their bathing suits during a sunset stroll. The stunning photo pictured the mother-daughter-duo holding hands, while Gisele wrote a super heartfelt caption.

Gisele captioned the beautiful photo, “Life is our biggest gift, and it’s more fragile than we know. In a second, everything can change. There is no better time than NOW to take a leap of faith, and do all the things you’ve never taken the time or had the courage to do.”

She continued writing, “To spend time with the people you love, to live, to love, to play, to laugh–may we live each unique moment of our lives with presence and gratitude.”

Gisele’s husband, Tom Brady, immediately commented on the photo with three heart-eye emojis writing, “love my girls.”

Vivian looks identical to her mother and we cannot believe how much she looks like her the older she gets. Just recently, the whole family dressed up as pirates for Halloween, as an homage to Tom, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose mascot is a pirate.

Gisele posted a photo of herself, Vivian, and her son, Benjamin, 11, all dressed up and cuddled together with the caption, “Hope you all had a great Halloween! Arrr from the Tampa Bay pirates!!!”

Gisele is always posting photos with her kids and they’re always traveling, doing fun activities together, and of course, spending time cheering on their dad at his football games.