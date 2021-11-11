GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Article content
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The complete financial results for GINSMS are available at www.sedar.com . Highlights include:
- Revenue of $739,706 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 as compared of $766,793 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.
- Gross Profit of $256,391 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 as compared to gross profit of $281,967 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.
- Operating expenses and finance costs decreased from $239,817 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 to $233,775 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021.
- Net profit of $23,499 for three-month period ended September 30, 2021 as compared to a net profit of $43,479 for three-month period ended September 30, 2020.
Selected Profit and Loss Information
|Financial Highlights
| Three-month
period ended
September 30,
2021
(Unaudited)
$
|Three-month
period ended
September 30,
2020
(Unaudited)
$
| Nine-month
period ended
September 30,
2021
(Unaudited)
$
|Nine-month
period ended
September 30,
2020
(Unaudited)
$
|Revenue ($)
|A2P Messaging Service
|419,237
|405,925
|990,814
|1,144,812
|Software Products & Services
|320,469
|360,868
|1,045,567
|994,263
|739,706
|766,793
|2,036,381
|2,139,075
|Cost of sales ($)
|A2P Messaging Service
|316,110
|304,449
|787,379
|882,416
|Software Products & Services
|167,205
|180,377
|514,550
|506,848
|483,315
|484,826
|1,301,929
|1,389,264
Gross profit ($)
|A2P Messaging Service
|103,127
|101,476
|203,435
|262,396
|Software Products & Services
|153,264
|180,491
|531,017
|487,415
|256,391
|281,967
|734,452
|749,811
Gross margin
|A2P Messaging Service
|24.6
|%
|25.0
|%
|20.5
|%
|22.9
|%
|Software Products & Services
|47.8
|%
|50.0
|%
|50.8
|%
|49.0
|%
|34.7
|%
|36.8
|%
|36.1
|%
|35.1
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1) ($)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
| 45,645
6.2
|%
|48,974
6.4
|%
| 221,136
10.9
|%
|(67,891
(3.2
|)
)%
|Net profit / (loss) ($)
Net profit / (loss) margin
| 23,499
3.2
|%
|43,479
5.7
|%
| 149,511
7.3
|%
|(88,602
(4.1
|)
)%
|Profit / (loss) per share ($)
|Basic (In Canadian cents)
|0.015
|0.029
|0.099
|(0.059
|)
|Diluted
|0.015
|0.029
|0.099
|N/A
About GINSMS
GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on two areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and has successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.
For further information, please contact:
GINSMS Inc.
Joel Chin, CEO
Tel: +65-6441-1029
Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com
