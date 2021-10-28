Gigi Hadid’s Mother Yolanda Claims Zayn Malik Struck Her 

Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Yolanda Hadid, the mother of model Gigi Hadid, claims Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik struck her last week, and she’s “seriously considering” filing a police report, according to TMZ.

Sources told the news site that the alleged assault happened some time last week, but the details about what triggered the alleged attack were not immediately available.

Former One Directioner Zayn told TMZ he “adamantly” denies putting his hands on Yolanda, who is also the grandmother of the 1-year-old daughter he shares with Gigi.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” Zayn said in a statement.

In an earlier message he shared, Zayn said he is a private person and did not want the issue to become public, again mentioning his daughter’s safety.

“I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Zayn’s original statement read. “This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is divisiveness, and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Zayn and Gigi have had an on-and-off relationship for several years. Then in late April of 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

There haven’t been any reported issues between Gigi’s family and Zayn before this. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

