Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Breakup

“They are not together right now.”
People reports that multiple sources have confirmed the split. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a Hadid family friend told the publication. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”
The news comes after several statements that Malik issued earlier today denying claims surrounding an alleged incident that took place between him and Gigi’s mother Yolanda.
Gigi’s rep said in a statement to People, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”
Hadid and Malik started dating in 2015 and broke up for the first time in March of 2018, before getting back together a few months later.
In September of last year, they announced the birth of their first child, Khai.
Read People’s report here.
