Gigi Hadid Addresses Alleged Conflict Between Yolanda & Zayn Malik – Hollywood Life

After a report claimed that Zayn Malik ‘struck’ Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s rep has said she’s ‘solely focused on the best’ for her daughter Khai.

Gigi Hadid has spoken out following reports of an alleged altercation between her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The model, 26, issued a statement via her rep on Thursday, Oct. 28. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai,” they said to told E! News. “She asks for privacy during this tim

Gigi’s comments come after a report from TMZ said that Zayn had “struck” Yolanda last week. The “Pillowtalk” singer “adamantly” denied these allegations in a statement to the outlet, and said that “for the sake of my daughter [Khai] I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Zayn also addressed the allegations in statement he shared to Twitter after TMZ‘s report was released. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” he wrote. “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

The former One Direction bandmate continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Gigi, Zayn and Yolanda’s reps for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Zayn and Gigi have been together on-and-off since late 2015. In September 2020, Gigi gave birth to Khai. In the year since, Gigi’s loved ones, including Yolanda, sister Bella Hadid, and brother Anwar Hadid, have spent special time with baby Khai. It remains unclear if Gigi and Zayn are still together.