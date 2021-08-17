Gia Giudice Rocks Sheer Dress While Kissing Christian Carmichael – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Gia Giudice took to Instagram on Aug. 14 to share steamy new photos of her and her boyfriend Christian Carmichael kissing in a telephone booth.

Gia Giudice, 20, has been loving every moment with her beau, Christian Carmichael. On August 14, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared cute snapshots on Instagram, proving she’s enjoying the last bits of summer with her boyfriend.

In the series of photos, Gia looked incredible as ever in a sleeveless, tight, nude-toned sheer dress as she opted to keep her long wavy blonde locks down and parted in the middle. She completed her look with gold bangles, layered necklaces, and a nude Louis Vuitton chain-linked bag. The blonde beauty also kept her makeup to a minimum by highlighting her gorgeous blue eyes and a matte nude lip.

While the first two photos show Gia posing in the phone booth, the third pic is a cute photo of her with her beau that puts their love and affection on full display. In the pic, her hunky beau passionately kisses her while lifting one of her legs alongside his waist. “sorry I missed your call… I was dancing to the ringtone,” Gia captioned the photo while also tagging Christian in it.

Many fans of Gia commented on the steamy photos of the adoring couple. “Oh lord I just swiped left..u got a super man I see,” one fan said alongside three heart emojis. While her mother, Teresa Giudice, 48, gave her seal of approval with three fire emojis.

As fans would know, the Rutgers University student has been enjoying the last bit of summer break with friends and Christian, and has even been posting more of him on her socials. On August 2, Gia shared a photo of her surrounded by friends, and of course, Christian, lounging on a boat for a sunset cruise. She looked relaxed as ever and chose to wear a brown tube top, blue jeans, and white sandals for the occasion. Her platinum blonde hair draped down her back as she posed for a series of photos. The beauty captioned the photo, “casual Sunday. Thank you @riversideyachting for an amazing sunset cruise! We had an amazing time!”