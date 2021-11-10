Gia Giudice Rocks A Green Bikini In The Bahamas: Photos – Hollywood Life

Gia Giudice reunited with dad Joe in the Bahamas over the weekend! See the father-daughter bonding photos.

Gia Giudice reunited with her dad Joe in the Bahamas. The 20-year-old daughter of the Real Housewives Of New Jersey star, 49, and his ex-wife Teresa shared a series of photos from the reunion on Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 9. “weekend recap,” she captioned the post, adding, “love u dad.”

Gia could be seen in a brown slip dress and neon green bikini as she posed for photos with her dad, who relocated to the Bahamas from his native Italy sometime earlier this year. Teresa told Extra TV in February that Joe moved temporarily to prepare for a celebrity boxing match. “A whole bunch of us are gonna go,” Teresa said at the time. “I know Dolores [Catania] wants to go. Jennifer [Aydin] wants to go. If I’m not working, I’m definitely gonna be there.”

Joe returned to his native Italy in October 2019 after a judge ordered that he be deported following his release from prison. He served a 41 month sentence after he pleaded guilty to mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in 2014, beginning his sentence in 2016. Joe filed several appeals against the deportation order, citing the need to be with his family in the United States, but they were all denied. Along with Gia, he shares daughters Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with Teresa.

Teresa and Joe announced their split in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage, just a few months after his return to Italy. The divorce was finalized in September 2020. A source told PEOPLE that the two still had “love” for one another following the finalization. “Joe and Teresa are in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another,” the source said. “They still have love for each other, they just aren’t in love with each other.”

Teresa began dating businessman Luis Ruelas in November 2020. The two announced their engagement about a year later in October. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Teresa’s daughters are “happy” for their mother. “The girls are very happy for Teresa and Louie,” the source said. “They have always gotten along with him and he treats them like his own while respecting their love for Joe.” Luis even asked the girls for their blessing, the source revealed, adding, “They’re very, very happy for their mother to have found love and happiness again.”