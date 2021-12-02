Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Ghostbusters Cast Then Vs. Now - Up News Info
Ghostbusters Cast Then Vs. Now

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Who you gonna call? Because they cast is still ready even decades later.

Time has really flown because it’s been almost 40 years since we first were introduced to the iconic Ghostbusters.


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Curious what the cast is up to nearly four decades later? We’ve got you covered. Take a look below:

To start, Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman:


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s Bill Murray now:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

What else you’ve seen him in: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Zombieland franchise, The Dead Don’t Die, Isle of Dogs, The Jungle Book, the Garfield franchise, Lost in Translation and Scrooged

Upcoming projects: Asteroid City, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Now

Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond Stantz:


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s Dan Aykroyd now:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

What else you’ve seen him in: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Hotel Paranormal, Workin’ Moms, Pixels, According to Jim, Christmas with the Kranks, 50 First Dates, Crossroads, Soul Man, the My Girl franchise and Coneheads

Upcoming projects: Ghostbusters: Ecto Force and Blues Brothers

Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore:


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And finally, here’s Ernie Hudson now:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

What else you’ve seen him in: The Family Business, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, L.A.’s Finest, Grace and Frankie, Infinity Train, Hot Streets, Nappily Ever After, APB, Graves, Modern Family, Transformers Prime, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Law & Order, Desperate Housewives, Miss Congeniality and Oz

Upcoming projects: The Retirement Plan, Wizardream, Prisoner’s Daughter and Mr. Beebee


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

What else you’ve seen him in: Year One, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Knocked Up, Orange County and Groundhog Day


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s Sigourney Weaver now:


Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

What else you’ve seen her in: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Secrets of the Whales, The Defenders, Finding Dory, The Cabin in the Woods, Paul, You AgainWALL·E, Planet Earth, The Village and Galaxy Quest

Upcoming projects: The four upcoming installments of the Avatar franchise and Call Jane

Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s Annie Potts now:


Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

What else you’ve seen her in: Young Sheldon, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Fosters, GCB, Joan of Arcadia, Any Day Now, Over the Top, Dangerous Minds, the Toy Story franchise, Designing Women and Pretty in Pink

Upcoming projects: No current ones confirmed

Rick Moranis as Louis Tully:


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here’s Rick Moranis now:


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

What else you’ve seen him in: The Goldbergs, Brother Bear, The Flintstones, Gravedale High, Parenthood, Spaceballs and Little Shop of Horrors 

Upcoming projects: Shrunk

Who’s your favorite character from the original Ghostbusters? Let us know in the comments!

