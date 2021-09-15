Ghana’s economy grew by 8.9% in second quarter, president says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Traders sit in front of their shop as Ghana lifts partial lockdown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Accra, Ghana April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

DAKAR (Reuters) – Ghana’s economy grew by 8.9% in the second quarter, President Nana Akufo-Addo told an investment conference on Wednesday as the oil-, cocoa-, and gold-producing nation recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In spite of the ravages of the pandemic, we’re working to grow the economy at a much faster rate this year, our target being a 5% gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate,” Akufo-Addo said.

Ghana’s economy grew by 0.4% in the full year of 2020.

“In the first quarter of this year the economy grew by 3.1%. In the second, at 8.9%,” Akufo-Addo said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR