Ghana’s economy grew by 8.9% in second quarter, president says By Reuters

DAKAR (Reuters) – Ghana’s economy grew by 8.9% in the second quarter, President Nana Akufo-Addo told an investment conference on Wednesday as the oil-, cocoa-, and gold-producing nation recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In spite of the ravages of the pandemic, we’re working to grow the economy at a much faster rate this year, our target being a 5% gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate,” Akufo-Addo said.
Ghana’s economy grew by 0.4% in the full year of 2020.
“In the first quarter of this year the economy grew by 3.1%. In the second, at 8.9%,” Akufo-Addo said.
