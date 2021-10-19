Ghana to explore offline transactions for upcoming CBDC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Ghana is working to develop offline capabilities for its forthcoming central bank digital currency (CBDC) in a bid to promote its use across all segments of Ghanan society.

According to a Oct. 18 report from Bloomberg, Kwame Oppong, head of fintech and innovation at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), revealed that the country’s digital currency “e-cedi” will support offline transactions during the Ghana Economic Forum on Monday.