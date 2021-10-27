Getting to Net Zero Means a Race to Scale Up Renewables

Table of Contents Article content

By Will Mathis (Bloomberg) — As global leaders prepare for climate talks in Glasgow, there's a growing urgency to cut down reliance on polluting fossil fuels to limit the worst effects of global warming. For that effort to be successful, clean energy will have to grow rapidly to make up the difference. After years of declining costs, wind and solar are the cheapest ways to generate new electricity in most of the world. That's helped deployment of new renewables surge in recent years. But the scale of investment will need to continue to ramp up in the coming years.

To give policymakers a clear view of the size of the task at hand, the International Energy Agency forecast the difference between the amount of renewables that would be delivered under current national climate pledges and what would be required to have a chance to limit global temperature increases to 1.5° Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. For example, the trajectory for wind and solar capacity will need to increase by about two thirds in 2050 compared to today's pledges. "Renewables are the cornerstone of decarbonization strategies," said Brent Wanner, who manages power sector modeling for the IEA. "In the lead-up to COP26, we're seeing and welcoming more ambition. But to date those commitments aren't nearly in line with a net-zero emission by 2050 pathway."

So what would a net-zero pathway actually look like for renewables growth? In the coming years, annual deployment would have to be roughly quadruple the amount of wind and solar added last year, already a record. That pace would have to be maintained through the 2030s and into the 2040s to have enough clean power to burn fewer fossil fuels even as overall energy demand increases. By setting a clear direction of travel, companies can start to get the materials in line necessary for the buildout. Wind and sunshine are free, but the panels and turbines that harvest their energy require materials, including steel. By the 2030s wind and solar projects would need about the amount of steel that's produced annually in the U.S., the fourth-largest supplier globally. The world has plenty of the material, but companies have to plan out the processes needed to manufacture and deliver all the solar panels and wind turbines that will be utilized.