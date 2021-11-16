Getting balance right on UK euro clearing may take years, says EU official

Article content LONDON — The European Union won’t suddenly pull up the “drawbridge” on Britain’s financial services sector, and reducing reliance on the City of London for euro clearing could take years, a top European Commission official said on Tuesday. The EU executive said last week that EU market participants could continue clearing euro denominated derivatives in London beyond June 2022, when permission was set to expire. The extra period would allow time to expand the bloc’s capacity in clearing, a core part of the financial system’s plumbing which has become politicized due to Brexit given that the London Stock Exchange clears about 90% of euro denominated swaps.

Article content “The City of London is a global financial center we will always want to use because it is next door, it’s convenient. The issue here is one of balance,” John Berrigan, head of the commission’s financial services unit, told an event held by Brussels think tank CEPS. “That balance, we will have to work on in the next few years,” Berrigan said. Banks say that forcing a shift in euro derivatives clearing from the London Stock Exchange to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt would be costly and fragment markets. Before deciding on the length of Britain’s market access extension, the EU is waiting for a report from the bloc’s markets watchdog ESMA, due in coming weeks. The ESMA report is expected to reach conclusions by year end on whether UK clearers are so systemic that EU business should be shifted to the bloc.