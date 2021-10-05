GetSwift Provides Update Regarding 2021 Annual Filings

As a result, the Company was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for its year ended June 30, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis (collectively, the “ 2021 Annual Financial Statements ”), the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year-ended June 30, 2021 (the “ AIF ”), and the CEO and CFO certifications to be delivered in respect of the 2021 Annual Financial Statements and the AIF (the “ Certifications ”) by October 1, 2021 as initially anticipated by the Company based on the Auditor’s initial assessment, as disclosed in the Company’s news release dated September 28, 2021.

The Company had provided the Auditor with all information within the time required by the Auditor to complete its audit procedures in compliance with applicable laws. The Company stands ready to assist, and provide any resources necessary, for the Auditor to promptly complete its audit so that the 2021 Annual Financial Statements, the AIF, and the Certifications can be finalized and filed as soon as practicable.

The British Columbia Securities Commission advised the Company that its application for a management cease trade order was not accepted. As a result, the BCSC may impose an issuer cease trade order in due course if the 2021 Annual Financial Statements, the AIF, and the Certifications are not filed before such time. The Company intends to satisfy the alternative information guidelines set out in Part 10 of National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders for so long as it remains in default of the continuous disclosure obligations discussed herein.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related tothe anticipated timing for the Auditor to complete its audit procedures and the anticipated filing date of the 2021 Financial Statements, the AIF, and the Certifications. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, without limitation, the availability of the Auditor and members of management of the Company to complete and/or dedicate resources required to completion of the 2021 Financial Statements, the AIF, or the Certifications, and the availability of members of the board of directors of the Company and the members of the audit committee of the Company required to approve the 2021 Financial Statements and the AIF. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.