GetSwift Discloses Details of Proposed Settlement of Australian Class Action

Article content NEW YORK — GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO:GSW) (“GetSwift” or the “Company”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology, today as a result of market regulatory requirements announced that has disclosed details of its previously announced Heads of Agreement (HOA) for a settlement with law firm Phi Finney McDonald and Therium Capital Management (Australia) Pty Ltd. and Mr. Raffaele Webb (the “Applicant”) in connection with the class action proceedings before the Federal Court of Australia (the “Court”).

Article content GetSwift’s Board of Directors, including each independent director, believe the terms of the proposed settlement under the HOA are in the best interests of The Company and its shareholders. The HOA contains no admission of liability or wrongdoing by GetSwift Limited or Mr. Joel Macdonald, a President and Director of The Company, and neither GetSwift Limited nor Mr. Macdonald or any of its executives acknowledges any liability or wrongdoing by entering into the HOA. GetSwift expects that the HOA and the final settlement will enable The Company and its current management to focus on growth, innovation, product launches, and market capture. The terms of the proposed settlement are expected to eliminate uncertainty and expense associated with this litigation matter and ideally realize an appropriate market capitalization for The Company, enabling it to use resources that would otherwise have been devoted to litigation for continued expansion, benefitting all stakeholders including shareholders, clients, partners, the class and employees. Terms of the settlement are as follows: The Settlement Sum to be paid by The Company is the aggregate amount derived from the following Settlement Formula, with each component amount (“settlement payment”), if payable, to be paid at or by the dates and times set out below. A reference in this Schedule to an event occurring on or by a particular date means on or by 5pm in New York, New York, United States of America, on that day. A first settlement payment of AU$1.5m, to be paid in instalments as follows: AU$500,000 within 7 days of the date of execution of the Deed; AU$500,000 due by 7 October 2021; and AU$500,000 due by 7 January 2022. During the term of 3 years from the date of the parties executing a Deed of Settlement (“Fundraising Term”), settlement payments equaling 8% of any funds raised by The Company by way of capital raising, with each such amount to be paid within 6 weeks of the amount being collected by The Company. During the Fundraising Term, The Company is to raise capital equivalent to 10% to 20% of its pre-raising market capitalisation at the point in time that: it first hits any of the following market capitalisation levels (in CAD): $100m; $250m; $400m; and the market capitalisation remains at the level in 3.a.i – iii (as applicable) on average for 4 weeks following the date it first hit that market capitalization. In any of the three 12-month periods comprising the Fundraising Term, if no funds are raised by capital raising: the Respondents and/or The Company will be required to make a settlement payment equal to 5% of The Company Group’s revenue from contracts with customers (“revenue”) during the 12- month period ending on the most recent quarterly reporting date prior to the conclusion of the relevant 12-month period (“revenue percentage”) within 4 weeks of expiry of the period; however if 4(a) applies in respect of the first year of the Fundraising Term, the required settlement payment under 4(a) will be not be payable until the conclusion of the second year of the Fundraising Term. Subject to clause 6 below, during any of the three 12-month periods comprising the Fundraising Term, for any capital raising undertaken by The Company where the amount of funds raised is less than 20% of The Company’s pre-raising market capitalisation, then: the Respondents and/or The Company will be required to make a settlement payment calculated on the same revenue percentage basis as clause 4 above within 4 weeks of expiry of the relevant 12-month period; however the amount payable will be discounted based on the amount of funds raised applying the following formula: the revenue percentage payable will be the percentage equivalent to 25% of the percentage amount by which the relevant capital raising is less than 20% of The Company’s market capitalisation; such that (by way of example); if the capital raising is 10% of The Company’s market capitalisation, the revenue percentage payable is 2.5%; whereas if the capital raising is 15% of The Company’s market capitalisation, the revenue percentage payable is 1.25%. If The Company conducts more than one capital raising during any of the 3 twelve-month periods comprising the Fundraising Term, then for the purpose of the calculation of any revenue percentage settlement payment for that period, the two or more capital raisings will be treated as one capital raising. For instance, if: The Company conducted two capital raisings during a single 12-month period for amounts of 5% and 10% of The Company’s market capitalisation at the relevant times; The Company’s market capitalisation was CAD200m at the time of the first capital raising and CAD250m at the time of the second capital raising; and this resulted in raisings of CAD10m and CAD25m respectively; then the weighted average revenue payment would be calculated premised on the extent to which CAD35m (the combined amount raised) fell short of being 20% of CAD225m (the weighted average market capitalisation); and the relevant percentage per (d) would be about 15.5%, such that the revenue percentage payment for that 12-month period would be a single payment of about 1.11% of annual revenue. All payments are to be made in Australian dollars. The rate of exchange to be used in calculating the amount of currency equivalent in Australian dollars is the closing exchange rate reported in The Australian Financial Review on the preceding Business Day before payment is made.

Article content Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Corporation, to the future outlook of the Corporation and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Corporation. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related tothe process of obtaining Court approval of the terms of the Settlement, the likelihood of entering into the Deed on terms acceptable to the parties, and the impact of the proposed settlement on the Corporation. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations include, without limitation, the availability of the Court to approve the terms of the settlement, the determination by the Court or any party to the HOA that the terms of the settlement are not acceptable, the ability of the Corporation to negotiate the final terms of the settlement with the parties to the HOA, and certain other risk factors set forth in the Prospectus under the heading “Risk Factors”. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Article content About GetSwift Technologies Limited Technology to Optimize Global Delivery Logistics GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations. GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”. For further background, please visit www.getswift.co. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005814/en/ Contacts U.S. Investor Relations

