Get on with implementing Basel capital rules, says Bank of England By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said on Monday that international regulators should get on with implementing the final elements of new global bank capital rules, though the BoE is facing “challenges” in setting out by year end its own proposals for doing this.
“We should get on and do it and not wait for anything,” BoE executive director for prudential supervision told an event held by the Institute of International Finance, a banking industry body.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.