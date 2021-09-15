Get moving for a great cause with the YMCA’s second annual Move to Give

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Albertans deal with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA continues to provide ways to help everyone feel their best in mind, body and spirit. The YMCA’s second annual Move to Give is the perfect opportunity to commit to bettering personal health, while also contributing to building a strong community by donating to the YMCA.

From September 27 to October 2, 2021, YMCA of Northern Alberta is inviting everyone to be active every day for a week during YMCA Move to Give.

For a minimum donation of $50, the YMCA will help you get moving. Move to Give participants will have access to a variety of in-person fitness classes and YMCA workout centres (in Edmonton YMCA Heath & Wellness Centres) for those that want to get out and get moving. Participants who prefer an at-home exercise routine will get access to virtual fitness classes and ideas for working out at home.

Everyone interested in participating is encouraged to visit northernalberta.ymca.ca/movetogive for more information and to start moving to give.

At YMCA of Northern Alberta, we know that everyone needs access to programs and services to thrive in mind, body and spirit. Your donation ensures everyone has access to the support they need to belong to a community and feel their best.

#YGivingIsBetter #Yigiveback

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness, to providing important housing and community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Red Deer regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.

Michelle Hynes-Dawson Vice President, Community & Digital Engagement YMCA of Northern Alberta 780-901-4408 michelle.hynesdawson@northernalberta.ymca.ca