Germany’s Laschet says trusts ECB to keep inflation in check

FRANKFURT — Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate bidding to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel in this month’s election, said he was confident the European Central Bank (ECB) would achieve price stability, as accelerating inflation hits savers.

“For me, it’s alarming when small savings, pensions, life insurances and building loan contracts lose value,” Laschet was quoted as telling the weekly Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“I’m sure the ECB will particularly fulfill its core task of monetary stability … But this also means that when interest rates rise again the debt burden becomes an even bigger problem for the state,” he said in Saturday’s edition.