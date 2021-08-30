Germany’s Jan-June oil imports dropped by 10% year on year

Article content

FRANKFURT — German crude oil imports in January through June fell 10% year on year as the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns hit industry, official data showed.

Oil volumes in the six months fell to 37.7 million tonnes from 41.9 million in the same months of 2020, statistics from the BAFA foreign trade office showed.

Russia accounted for 33.6% of Germany’s oil imports in the period, followed by 19.4% from the British and Norwegian North Sea, while imports from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) contributed 15.6%.