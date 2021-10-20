Germany’s Jan-Aug oil imports fall 7.1%, bill rises 32.9%

Article content

FRANKFURT — German crude oil import volumes fell 7.1% in the first eight months of 2021 year-on-year as the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns hit industry, but the bill was up by a third due to higher prices, official data showed on Wednesday.

Oil volumes in January through August fell to 51.9 million tonnes from 55.8 million in the same months of 2020, statistics from the BAFA foreign trade office showed.

Russia accounted for 34% of Germany’s oil imports in the period, followed by 18.9% from the British and Norwegian North Sea, while imports from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) contributed 16.1%.