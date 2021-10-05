Germany’s Greens meet conservatives for crunch coalition talks

Article content BERLIN — Germany’s Greens met Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on Tuesday for talks to explore whether they and a smaller liberal party could form a new coalition government following last month’s national election. A close result in the election on Sept. 26, when no party won an overall majority, has kicked off a round of coalition talks that could last months, with the conservatives and Social Democrats courting smaller “kingmakers” with the aim of securing power.

Article content Unlike some other countries, where the president or monarch invites parties to enter talks on forming a government, in Germany it is up to the parties https://reut.rs/3A8VqVj themselves to find their own partners. The center-left Social Democrats (SPD), who narrowly won the election, said on Sunday they were ready to move to three-way coalition talks https://reut.rs/3l7wtoM with the Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP). Tuesday’s talks should help the Greens decide whether they want to join a government led by the SPD or by the conservatives, who slumped to a record low result in the election but have not given up hope of holding the chancellery. “I am optimistic that we will make a big step forward this week,” senior Greens lawmaker Michael Kellner told broadcaster RTL/ntv, adding that he was confident the Greens and FDP would agree together on which larger ally to team up with.