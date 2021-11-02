Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Article content

BERLIN — Germany will give 700 million euros ($811.65 million) towards helping South Africa phase out the use of coal, the German delegation at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow said on Tuesday.

The aim is to mobilize a total of 8.5 billion dollars together with the World Bank and private investors to promote developing renewable energy sources in the country, said Maria Flachsbarth, Germany’s parliamentary state secretary for development aid.

The money would be also used to expand and modernize electricity networks and help miners deal with the economic consequences of the phase out there. ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa)