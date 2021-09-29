Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.77% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.77%, while the index climbed 0.05%, and the index declined 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.41% or 6.47 points to trade at 196.43 at the close. Meanwhile, Airbus Group SE (DE:) added 3.33% or 3.78 points to end at 117.16 and Covestro AG (DE:) was up 2.32% or 1.340 points to 59.160 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:), which fell 2.62% or 1.50 points to trade at 55.68 at the close. Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) declined 2.31% or 1.530 points to end at 64.760 and Zalando SE (DE:) was down 1.14% or 0.92 points to 80.05.

The top performers on the MDAX were Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which rose 5.76% to 158.35, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.86% to settle at 41.420 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.54% to close at 5.769.

The worst performers were Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was down 3.24% to 6.251 in late trade, Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which lost 2.65% to settle at 93.38 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 2.46% to 25.74 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.21% to 183.50, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.86% to settle at 41.420 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which gained 1.84% to close at 2.434.

The worst performers were Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was down 2.62% to 55.68 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 2.46% to settle at 25.74 and CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.41% to 70.900 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 401 to 297 and 77 ended unchanged.

Shares in Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 5.76% or 8.63 to 158.35.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.25% to 23.87.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.57% or 9.85 to $1727.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.09% or 0.07 to hit $75.36 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.06% or 0.05 to trade at $78.40 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.59% to 1.1612, while EUR/GBP rose 0.16% to 0.8642.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.54% at 94.282.

