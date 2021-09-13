Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.59% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.59%, while the index lost 0.81%, and the index lost 1.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 4.07% or 2.810 points to trade at 71.830 at the close. Meanwhile, Continental AG O.N. (DE:) added 3.64% or 3.93 points to end at 111.87 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was up 3.25% or 2.570 points to 81.565 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 1.83% or 2.40 points to trade at 129.00 at the close. Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) declined 0.93% or 1.330 points to end at 141.950 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.93% or 0.348 points to 37.090.

The top performers on the MDAX were K&S AG (DE:) which rose 3.08% to 12.560, Hochtief AG (DE:) which was up 3.04% to settle at 70.40 and Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.90% to close at 9.440.

The worst performers were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.59% to 565.000 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 4.43% to settle at 28.49 and Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 4.03% to 45.105 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which rose 0.86% to 17.510, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was up 0.75% to settle at 2.423 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which gained 0.39% to close at 21.985.

The worst performers were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.59% to 565.000 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 4.43% to settle at 28.49 and Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 4.03% to 45.105 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 369 to 326 and 76 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.30% to 21.31.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.20% or 3.65 to $1795.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.99% or 0.69 to hit $70.41 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.71% or 0.52 to trade at $73.44 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.04% to 1.1809, while EUR/GBP fell 0.05% to 0.8530.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 92.602.

