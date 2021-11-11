Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.09% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.09%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.09% to hit a new all time high, while the index declined 0.03%, and the index gained 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which rose 2.92% or 4.28 points to trade at 151.08 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.88% or 1.040 points to end at 56.500 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.86% or 0.765 points to 41.930 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 4.68% or 1.19 points to trade at 24.26 at the close. Continental AG O.N. (DE:) declined 3.30% or 3.55 points to end at 103.88 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was down 2.22% or 4.55 points to 200.70.

The top performers on the MDAX were Lanxess AG (DE:) which rose 3.00% to 56.430, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was up 2.53% to settle at 180.250 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which gained 2.02% to close at 20.920.

The worst performers were K&S AG (DE:) which was down 5.49% to 14.460 in late trade, Bechtle AG (DE:) which lost 4.28% to settle at 65.680 and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was down 4.01% to 6.726 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which rose 2.53% to 180.250, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 2.02% to settle at 20.920 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.95% to close at 61.660.

The worst performers were Bechtle AG (DE:) which was down 4.28% to 65.680 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.64% to settle at 37.415 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.14% to 14.690 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 347 to 319 and 33 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens AG Class N (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.92% or 4.28 to 151.08. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 5-year lows; down 2.64% or 1.015 to 37.415.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.55% to 16.34.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.79% or 14.60 to $1862.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.54% or 0.44 to hit $81.78 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.46% or 0.38 to trade at $83.02 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.1468, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8568.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 95.032.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR