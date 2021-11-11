Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.09% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.09%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.09% to hit a new all time high, while the index declined 0.03%, and the index gained 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which rose 2.92% or 4.28 points to trade at 151.08 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.88% or 1.040 points to end at 56.500 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.86% or 0.765 points to 41.930 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 4.68% or 1.19 points to trade at 24.26 at the close. Continental AG O.N. (DE:) declined 3.30% or 3.55 points to end at 103.88 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was down 2.22% or 4.55 points to 200.70.

The top performers on the MDAX were Lanxess AG (DE:) which rose 3.00% to 56.430, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was up 2.53% to settle at 180.250 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which gained 2.02% to close at 20.920.

The worst performers were K&S AG (DE:) which was down 5.49% to 14.460 in late trade, Bechtle AG (DE:) which lost 4.28% to settle at 65.680 and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was down 4.01% to 6.726 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which rose 2.53% to 180.250, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 2.02% to settle at 20.920 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.95% to close at 61.660.

The worst performers were Bechtle AG (DE:) which was down 4.28% to 65.680 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.64% to settle at 37.415 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.14% to 14.690 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 347 to 319 and 33 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens AG Class N (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.92% or 4.28 to 151.08. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 5-year lows; down 2.64% or 1.015 to 37.415.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.55% to 16.34.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.79% or 14.60 to $1862.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.54% or 0.44 to hit $81.78 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.46% or 0.38 to trade at $83.02 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.1468, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8568.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 95.032.