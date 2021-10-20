Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.05% By Investing.com

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.05%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.05%, while the index declined 0.14%, and the index climbed 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.89% or 0.610 points to trade at 32.920 at the close. Meanwhile, Bayer AG NA (DE:) added 1.84% or 0.87 points to end at 48.16 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was up 1.75% or 3.42 points to 198.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:), which fell 2.22% or 3.320 points to trade at 146.430 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.16% or 4.00 points to end at 181.50 and Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.88% or 1.010 points to 52.855.

The top performers on the MDAX were AUTO1 Group SE (DE:) which rose 3.88% to 32.42, Uniper SE (DE:) which was up 2.14% to settle at 38.180 and Kion Group AG (DE:) which gained 1.03% to close at 87.90.

The worst performers were Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was down 4.78% to 5.484 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 2.09% to settle at 13.11 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 2.00% to 20.325 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 6.28% to 15.910, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.55% to settle at 124.500 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which gained 1.38% to close at 58.70.

The worst performers were Suse SA (DE:) which was down 3.09% to 37.05 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 2.09% to settle at 13.11 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 2.00% to 20.325 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 352 to 333 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Uniper SE (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.14% or 0.800 to 38.180. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; falling 2.09% or 0.28 to 13.11. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to all time lows; down 2.09% or 0.28 to 13.11.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.83% to 15.53 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.81% or 14.30 to $1784.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.79% or 0.65 to hit $83.09 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.49% or 0.42 to trade at $85.50 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.12% to 1.1645, while EUR/GBP fell 0.04% to 0.8427.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 93.623.

