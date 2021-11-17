Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.02% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.02% to hit a new all time high, while the index lost 0.25%, and the index added 0.73%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:), which rose 5.60% or 3.38 points to trade at 63.78 at the close. Meanwhile, HelloFresh SE (DE:) added 3.27% or 2.86 points to end at 90.34 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was up 1.98% or 4.25 points to 219.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.55% or 0.960 points to trade at 36.725 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.38% or 4.65 points to end at 190.45 and Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) was down 2.03% or 1.180 points to 56.930.

The top performers on the MDAX were K&S AG (DE:) which rose 4.12% to 15.240, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.23% to settle at 63.380 and Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which gained 2.06% to close at 94.24.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.82% to 40.390 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 2.30% to settle at 13.58 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which was down 2.27% to 63.720 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which rose 5.60% to 63.78, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 2.26% to settle at 20.38 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.23% to close at 63.380.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.82% to 40.390 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 2.30% to settle at 13.58 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 1.88% to 23.025 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 411 to 281 and 82 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 1.82% to 15.66.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.78% or 14.45 to $1868.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 1.97% or 1.57 to hit $78.17 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.63% or 1.34 to trade at $81.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1322, while EUR/GBP fell 0.35% to 0.8399.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 95.812.

