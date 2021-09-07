Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.56% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.56%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 0.56%, while the index climbed 0.11%, and the index gained 0.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 0.74% or 0.080 points to trade at 10.855 at the close. Meanwhile, Continental AG O.N. (DE:) added 0.68% or 0.75 points to end at 110.29 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was up 0.68% or 0.540 points to 80.485 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck KGaA (DE:), which fell 2.23% or 4.60 points to trade at 201.60 at the close. Linde PLC (DE:) declined 2.18% or 5.900 points to end at 265.350 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was down 1.70% or 0.565 points to 32.675.

The top performers on the MDAX were Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.44% to 5.743, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 3.26% to settle at 30.12 and Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.68% to close at 50.620.

The worst performers were AUTO1 Group SE (DE:) which was down 3.67% to 35.20 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 2.68% to settle at 25.020 and K&S AG (DE:) which was down 2.65% to 12.195 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 3.26% to 30.12, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 1.81% to settle at 21.42 and CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.67% to close at 82.250.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 2.68% to 25.020 in late trade, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which lost 1.95% to settle at 36.280 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.05% to 36.885 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 383 to 307 and 80 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 6.33% to 18.81.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.99% or 36.40 to $1797.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.57% or 1.09 to hit $68.20 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.80% or 0.58 to trade at $71.64 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.21% to 1.1844, while EUR/GBP rose 0.17% to 0.8591.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.50% at 92.493.