Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.34% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.34%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.34%, while the index added 0.26%, and the index climbed 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which rose 2.02% or 3.70 points to trade at 187.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy AG (DE:) added 1.73% or 0.39 points to end at 22.93 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 1.58% or 1.70 points to 109.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.00% or 5.90 points to trade at 190.82 at the close. Bayer AG NA (DE:) declined 2.01% or 0.98 points to end at 47.70 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) was down 2.00% or 0.335 points to 16.396.

The top performers on the MDAX were Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.30% to 51.700, Bechtle AG (DE:) which was up 4.24% to settle at 55.620 and Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which gained 3.22% to close at 40.070.

The worst performers were Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which was down 6.08% to 14.5300 in late trade, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which lost 2.25% to settle at 5.812 and Hypoport AG (DE:) which was down 1.77% to 500.500 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.30% to 51.700, Bechtle AG (DE:) which was up 4.24% to settle at 55.620 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.65% to close at 13.910.

The worst performers were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which was down 2.00% to 16.396 in late trade, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.09% to settle at 35.350 and S&T AG (DE:) which was down 1.03% to 21.22 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 362 to 326 and 84 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 1.48% to 20.63.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.29% or 5.05 to $1760.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.12% or 0.10 to hit $80.62 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.25% or 0.21 to trade at $83.44 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.10% to 1.1539, while EUR/GBP fell 0.13% to 0.8484.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 94.457.