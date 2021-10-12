Home Business Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.34% By Investing.com

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.34% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.34%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.34%, while the index added 0.26%, and the index climbed 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which rose 2.02% or 3.70 points to trade at 187.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy AG (DE:) added 1.73% or 0.39 points to end at 22.93 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 1.58% or 1.70 points to 109.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 3.00% or 5.90 points to trade at 190.82 at the close. Bayer AG NA (DE:) declined 2.01% or 0.98 points to end at 47.70 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) was down 2.00% or 0.335 points to 16.396.

The top performers on the MDAX were Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.30% to 51.700, Bechtle AG (DE:) which was up 4.24% to settle at 55.620 and Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which gained 3.22% to close at 40.070.

The worst performers were Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which was down 6.08% to 14.5300 in late trade, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which lost 2.25% to settle at 5.812 and Hypoport AG (DE:) which was down 1.77% to 500.500 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.30% to 51.700, Bechtle AG (DE:) which was up 4.24% to settle at 55.620 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.65% to close at 13.910.

The worst performers were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which was down 2.00% to 16.396 in late trade, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.09% to settle at 35.350 and S&T AG (DE:) which was down 1.03% to 21.22 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 362 to 326 and 84 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 1.48% to 20.63.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.29% or 5.05 to $1760.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.12% or 0.10 to hit $80.62 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.25% or 0.21 to trade at $83.44 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.10% to 1.1539, while EUR/GBP fell 0.13% to 0.8484.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 94.457.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©