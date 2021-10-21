Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.32% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 0.32%, while the index added 0.51%, and the index gained 0.83%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 4.29% or 23.200 points to trade at 564.000 at the close. Meanwhile, Adidas AG (DE:) added 2.65% or 7.13 points to end at 276.20 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was up 2.52% or 4.72 points to 191.79 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were SAP SE (DE:), which fell 3.29% or 4.070 points to trade at 119.730 at the close. Siemens AG Class N (DE:) declined 2.22% or 3.16 points to end at 138.98 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) was down 2.10% or 1.70 points to 79.24.

The top performers on the MDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 6.26% to 13.93, Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 4.10% to settle at 96.920 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.57% to close at 44.980.

The worst performers were Fraport AG (DE:) which was down 2.01% to 61.450 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.77% to settle at 8.530 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which was down 1.70% to 64.940 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which rose 6.26% to 13.93, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 4.29% to settle at 564.000 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which gained 4.29% to close at 42.760.

The worst performers were SAP SE (DE:) which was down 3.29% to 119.730 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 1.27% to settle at 124.750 and S&T AG (DE:) which was down 1.09% to 21.80 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 354 to 338 and 74 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.10% or 3.820 to 96.920.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 4.51% to 16.23.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.10% or 1.80 to $1783.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 2.57% or 2.14 to hit $81.28 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 2.34% or 2.01 to trade at $83.81 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.1638, while EUR/GBP rose 0.06% to 0.8431.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 93.632.

