Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.07% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.07%, while the index gained 0.64%, and the index climbed 1.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 6.20% or 7.60 points to trade at 130.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy AG (DE:) added 2.07% or 0.51 points to end at 25.09 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.46% or 0.526 points to 36.458 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.81% or 2.06 points to trade at 111.69 at the close. Vonovia SE (DE:) declined 1.54% or 0.88 points to end at 56.28 and BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.37% or 0.895 points to 64.620.

The top performers on the MDAX were Shop Apotheke Europe NV (DE:) which rose 2.72% to 155.000, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 2.61% to settle at 24.980 and Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.54% to close at 48.460.

The worst performers were Rational AG (DE:) which was down 3.63% to 933.40 in late trade, Alstria Office Reit-Ag (DE:) which lost 3.54% to settle at 16.630 and Rheinmetall AG (DE:) which was down 1.81% to 81.340 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which rose 2.81% to 41.680, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 2.61% to settle at 24.980 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.44% to close at 571.600.

The worst performers were Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.72% to 170.60 in late trade, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which lost 1.49% to settle at 21.100 and 11 AG (DE:) which was down 0.97% to 26.480 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 399 to 312 and 58 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 3.72% to 17.60.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.03% or 0.55 to $1818.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.53% or 0.36 to hit $68.14 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.59% or 0.42 to trade at $71.21 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.41% to 1.1855, while EUR/GBP rose 0.17% to 0.8597.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.26% at 92.398.