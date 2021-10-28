Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.06% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.06%, while the index climbed 0.04%, and the index climbed 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.48% or 13.600 points to trade at 562.800 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.33% or 0.912 points to end at 40.020 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) was up 1.93% or 2.12 points to 111.96 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:), which fell 8.20% or 4.090 points to trade at 45.810 at the close. Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) declined 4.19% or 8.56 points to end at 195.62 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) was down 4.16% or 3.16 points to 72.84.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aurubis AG (DE:) which rose 4.59% to 77.400, K&S AG (DE:) which was up 3.58% to settle at 14.770 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which gained 2.83% to close at 175.950.

The worst performers were Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 7.28% to 93.460 in late trade, Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 5.09% to settle at 91.460 and Befesa SA (DE:) which was down 4.31% to 64.40 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which rose 3.68% to 33.820, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was up 2.83% to settle at 175.950 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.48% to close at 562.800.

The worst performers were Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 7.28% to 93.460 in late trade, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.26% to settle at 41.380 and Software AG (DE:) which was down 1.23% to 36.270 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 351 to 337 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.33% or 0.912 to 40.020. Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.58% or 0.510 to 14.770. Shares in Jenoptik AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.68% or 1.200 to 33.820.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.93% to 16.89.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.25% or 4.45 to $1803.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.33% or 1.10 to hit $81.56 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.53% or 1.28 to trade at $82.59 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.67% to 1.1682, while EUR/GBP rose 0.29% to 0.8464.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.49% at 93.338.

